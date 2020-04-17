PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect was arrested after leading troopers on a chase that went through Mesa and Phoenix early Friday morning.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a trooper attempted to stop the vehicle for speeding on eastbound Interstate 10 at 32nd Street in Phoenix at 12:30 a.m. DPS said the car did not stop, and the trooper pursued the car.
The chase then went into Tempe on city streets before heading back onto the freeway at U.S. 60. The driver, who has not been identified, then led troopers back into Phoenix, where they spiked the vehicle; it then exited Interstate 17 at Thomas Road.
DPS said the suspect was arrested at the top of the ramp just before 1 a.m.