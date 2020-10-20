CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in custody after leading Chandler police on a chase on Tuesday morning.
According to Chandler police, 39-year-old Eric Ray Williams was originally contacted at Tumbleweed Park near McQueen and Germann roads. He refused to get out of his vehicle and officers determined he had a probation violation warrant related to a homicide conviction in the mid 90’s.
As the Chandler police SWAT team arrived, Williams sped away from the scene and lead officers on a chase that eventually ended on the Gila River Indian Community.
Williams will be booked into jail for unlawful flight from law enforcement and charges related to his warrant.