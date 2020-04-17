PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect has been arrested after leading troopers on a chase that went through Mesa and Phoenix early Friday morning. Peoria resident Jovan L. Gray, 22, told police he had been drinking and using meth an hour before the chase, according to the police report. Gray faces charges of aggravated DUI, unlawful flight from law enforcement, possession/use of dangerous drugs and possession/use of drug paraphernalia.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a trooper attempted to stop Gray's black Chevy sedan for speeding on eastbound Interstate 10 at 32nd Street in Phoenix at around 12:30 a.m. DPS said the car did not stop, and the trooper pursued the car. At times, police says the suspect's car was going more than 100 miles an hour.
The police reports describes Gray's alleged reckless actions during the chase, including running red lights, driving without lights on, crossing gore points, weaving in and out of traffic, and narrowly missing hitting law enforcement cars.
The chase then went into Tempe on city streets before heading back onto the freeway at U.S. 60. Gray reportedly then led troopers back into Phoenix. Finally, after more than 20 minutes, law enforcement was able to spike the vehicle near Interstate 17 at Thomas Road, forcing the car to stop.
DPS said Gray was arrested at the top of the ramp just before 1 a.m. According to the police report, Gray had several drug-related items in his car, including meth and a crack pipe. In a later interview, police say Gray admitted he had been drinking and using meth an hour before driving, and that he uses meth and marijuana daily. Police say Gray was also driving on a suspended license.
Gray was booked into jail but was released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court May 4.