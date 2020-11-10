SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect is in custody after police say he allegedly attacked a man at a Scottsdale bar Sunday night.
Around 6:30 p.m., Scottsdale police responded to the Roadrunner Lounge near Hayden and Thomas roads for reports of a fight on the patio.
According to court records, when police arrived, they found a man bleeding from the head and unconscious. Documents state that the other person had left the scene in a red Chrysler 200 before police arrived.
The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital. Doctors found a brain bleed, and the man is currently in the ICU.
According to interviews with witnesses, police pieced together that the victim was alone at the bar on the patio near another man and woman. The victim began to flirt with the woman, which led to the man and woman leaving.
The man reportedly returned, later identified by police as 47-year-old Craig Allen Roemer, and began to assault the victim. Afterward, he got back in his car and left. According to court records, a witness was able to identify the car's license plate, which helped identify the suspect.
Police reviewed the surveillance video from the lounge and were able to see Roemer assaulting the victim after he was already unconscious.
Police tracked him down to a halfway house in Mesa the following day through his parole officer. They found his car and confirmed with the halfway house manager that he was living there.
According to court records, police arrested Roemer and questioned him at the jail, where he admitted to being at the bar and hitting the victim for flirting with his girlfriend but was surprised at the extent of the injuries.
Roemer has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with serious physical injury, and aggravated assault with the victim unable to resist.
Roemer has prior convictions, including a DUI in 2017, aggravated assault in 2010 and 2012, and a conviction for counterfeit currency in 2005.