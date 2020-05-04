PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a fight turned deadly in Phoenix on Sunday.
Phoenix police responded to an unknown trouble call around 3 a.m. near 43rd and Northern Avenues where they discovered a body, later identified as 31-year-old Felipe Villanueva.
During the investigation, police determined that Villanueva and 18-year-old Jacob Soto, had gotten into a verbal argument. After they argued, Soto shot Villanueva.
Soto was arrested and taken into custody by officers where he admitted his involvement.
Soto was booked into Maricopa County Jail and charged with 1st degree murder, tampering with evidence and misconduct involving weapons.