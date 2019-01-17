CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Chandler Police Department have located the suspect who was involved with in an officer-involved shooting with the Arizona Department of Transportation early Thursday morning.
Police say ADOT officers were serving the arrest warrant on an out-of-state man at an apartment complex near Alma School Road and Chandler Boulevard.
They say an ADOT officer shot at the man after he got inside of his car and rammed an ADOT car.
[MAP: 2019 officer-involved shooting]
The suspect then got out of his car and fled the scene.
On Thursday afternoon, Chandler police located two subjects who were involved in the incident. One of the men is confirmed to be the suspect from the shooting this morning. He was transported to an area hospital with a gun shot wound to his hand.
The other subject found is considered an investigate lead at this time.
Around 100 police officers including SWAT and K9 were involved in the search.
No ADOT officers were injured.
The Chandler Police Department is handling the investigation of the officer-involved shooting.
(2) comments
Well ... they are probably being funded by the new $32 registration add-on! TSA w/ guns!!
Whenever you are in a high density location (like an apartment complex) you always shoot at people running away from you (article says police don't believe the person is armed). Just be sure to mention that you thought your live was in danger.
AND ... If you know the warrant recipient is 20yrs old ... send someone who can run as fast as a 20 year old!!
Why is ADOT serving warrants and shooting someone? Isn't this Chandler Police and or DPS's jurisdiction?
