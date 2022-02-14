Police: Suspect in ambush on Phoenix officers died of self-inflicted gunshot wound

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department on Monday explained how the suspect in Friday's ambush on officers died. Police found Morris Richard Jones dead inside the south Phoenix home in which he barricaded himself after shooting five officers Friday morning. At the time, it was not clear how he died. Sgt. Ann Justus said Monday that although Jones was hit by a bullet fired by a police officer, an autopsy showed he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Man and woman dead, 9 officers hurt after Phoenix ambush, 2 shootings A suspect is dead, a woman was shot to death, and nine police officers are recovering after an early morning standoff turned into a shooting at a south Phoenix home Friday.

In the same update, Justus said another one of the officers shot by Jones was released from the hospital and is now recovering at home. That leaves one officer still in the hospital. In addition to the five officers wounded by Jones, another four were injured by shrapnel. Justus says all officers "are in great spirits and appreciate the outpouring of support."