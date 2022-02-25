CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The man accused of shooting a Yavapai-Apache Police sergeant over two weeks ago is believed to have been found dead.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, a father and son fishing near the Tunlii crossing on Friday afternoon spotted the body in the river and called 911. Authorities responded and they believe the body is 39-year-old Valentin Rodriguez. They said a formal identification will come soon. It's unclear how he died.

Federal and local authorities had been looking for Rodriguez since his alleged involvement in a shooting on Feb. 9 with two officers on the Yavapai-Apache Nation Reservation. Rodriguez, who was initially named a person of interest, was later identified as a suspect, and a federal arrest warrant was issued.

On Feb. 9, around 7:30 p.m., two officers responded to a home on the reservation for shots fired. The woman who called the police said she thought she heard officers telling a man to drop his gun, and he responded by saying "something about being left alone," according to the criminal complaint. That's when authorities say Rodriguez opened fire on the two officers, severely injuring Sgt. Preston Brogdon, the FBI said. Rodriguez then ran off, prompting a massive search by local and state authorities. FBI agents took over the investigation and search efforts the following day.

Sgt. Brogdon was flown to a Phoenix hospital for his injuries and has undergone multiple surgeries. His wife, Baily Brogdon, said Preston is expected to make a full recovery. On Feb. 18, Baily said the love and support she’s received from family, friends, and neighbors is what’s getting her through it. “It’s been eye-opening to how beautiful my community is and how strong it is.”

