PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The ex-wife of the man accused of shooting a federal officer in downtown Phoenix says the suspect has long suffered from mental illness on top of substance abuse. Donna Gonzales has known James Lee Carr since she was a teen, and they share two grown children.

After a rash of phone calls from relatives, Gonzales says she and her son went looking for Carr to encourage him to give up peacefully. She says they discovered Carr at the park near Ninth Street and Polk, sitting at the bottom of a slide with two guns.

"He was just ranting and raving, saying incoherent stuff that didn't make any sense," says Gonzales.

Court documents name suspect in shooting outside federal courthouse in Phoenix The man accused of shooting a court security guard outside the federal courthouse in downtown Phoenix is James Lee Carr, according to court documents obtained by Arizona's Family on Wednesday.

Gonzales says she took the guns and stashed them in the trunk of her son's car. Then she called 911.

According to a federal complaint, Carr faces charges of assault on a federal officer and a gun charge. Investigators say the 68-year-old opened fire on a court security officer outside the Sandra Day O'Connor Federal Courthouse on Tuesday morning. The officer was able to return fire but the suspect managed to drive away.

"How could you shoot an innocent person like that?" asks Gonzales. "I knew he was unstable, but I didn't think he would go this far."

Investigators say the officer was hit in the chest. His bullet-proof vest saved his life.

"[The officer] didn't harm nobody. He was just doing his job," says Gonzales. "Praise God that man is going to be OK."

Gonzales does not know why Carr would allegedly shoot an officer, but she does not believe he was motivated by a political movement. "He doesn't care about current events; he's not in any kind of group," says Gonzales. "He's just a crazy old man."

Gonzales hopes Carr gets the treatment he needs. She also encourages anyone suffering mental illness to open up. "I hope that someone listening to this and they're going through the same issues, that they can get help," says Gonzales.