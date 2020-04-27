CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chandler police say the man who shot three officers in two separate incidents on Monday morning is now in custody.
Police said the first shooting occurred just after 1 a.m. northeast of Arizona Avenue and Chandler Boulevard.
According to Chandler police, officers were patrolling the area when they saw a "suspicious" person. When one of the officers approached the 35-year-old suspect in the middle of the street, the man took off running, turning and firing three or four shots. The officer was hit and taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Shortly after 7 a.m., shots reportedly rang out again, 100 yards from the original scene. The suspect reportedly shot two officers during this incident. Chandler police said the second and third injured officers were awake and alert when they were taken to the hospital.
Police were able to surround the house where they believed the suspect was located. After several hours, police attempted to go inside the house but the home caught fire. An individual was seen running from the backyard of the house and he was detained. It is unclear who this subject is involved in this morning's shootings.
Chandler police said the suspect was able to escape the house fire but was eventually taken into custody. The condition of the suspect is unknown at this time, he was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The man is known to Chandler police.
All three officers have since been released from the hospital.