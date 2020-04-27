CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chandler police say the man who shot three officers in two separate incidents on Monday morning is now in custody.
Police said the first shooting occurred just after 1 a.m. northeast of Arizona Avenue and Chandler Boulevard.
According to Chandler police, officers were patrolling the area when they saw a "suspicious" person. When one of the officers approached the 35-year-old suspect in the middle of the street, the man took off running, turning and firing three or four shots. The officer was hit and taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Shortly after 7 a.m., shots reportedly rang out again, 100 yards from the original scene. The suspect reportedly shot two officers during this incident. Chandler police said the second and third injured officers were awake and alert when they were taken to the hospital.
“Had [they] not been wearing his body-worn body armor, it’s very likely that we would be talking about something very different today," said Chandler Police Sgt. Jason McClimans.
Police were able to surround the house where they believed the suspect was hiding. After several hours, police tried to go inside the house but the home caught fire.
“We just heard a really loud bang where our ears started ringing, and that’s when we checked outside and you could just see smoke. It sounded like an explosion," said Michellee Arce, who lives across the street from the house. She took video of the smoke and flames from her front video.
Police believe the suspect set the fire himself to use to his advantage.
“We believe that with the cover of the smoke he was able to sneak to one apartment, or house south of here, which is an apartment complex. At that point our tactical units moved in," McClimans said.
Officers arrested the guy inside the duplex just south of the burning house. Though police haven't released the suspect's name yet, they say they have a history with the guy. Arce says so many things happen here, that she's strangely kind of relieved that the house burned up.
“It’s the same house, always. Sometimes it’s drugs, sometimes it’s just someone in there," she said.
The suspect was treated for exposure to the fire and smoke, and possibly for other heat-related symptoms (it was over 100° Monday). A few of the SWAT officers also got medical attention because of the heat.
All three officers have since been released from the hospital.