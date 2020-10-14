PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A man who walked in on an argument is dead and the man who allegedly shot him is facing a charge of second-degree murder.
It happened Tuesday afternoon at a home in the area of Ninth and Roosevelt streets, south of Interstate 10. According to Phoenix police, Brandon Franks and a homeowner “were involved in an ongoing dispute over a financial agreement.”
It was just before 1:30 p.m. when Franks, armed with a handgun, was in the house and threatening the homeowner, Sgt. Tommy Thompson said. At that point, the victim, who has not been identified, walked in. Thompson said both Franks and the homeowner were acquainted with the 30-year-old man, but only knew him by a nickname.
“For unknown reasons the suspect directed his aggression toward the victim and shot him,” Thompson said.
The victim made it outside, where he collapsed. That’s where officers responding to 911 calls reporting the shooting found him. He died at the hospital.
Thompson said officers saw Franks and a woman running away from the scene. They ran into an apartment complex a few blocks away, but later surrendered to police without incident. Thompson said Franks was identified as the shooting suspect and arrested on suspicion of murder.
At this point, the woman who was with him has not been charged, so police have not released any information about her.
“Detectives are still working to positively identify the victim,” Thompson said.