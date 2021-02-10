PHOIENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested after allegedly killing a man, beating a woman, lighting a house on fire and beating a landscaper in Avondale.
Avondale police confirm 30-year-old Gabriel Gutierrez beat a landscaper on Feb. 4 where he assaulted the man, robbed him and took other items in his possession.
Court paperwork also indicates Gutierrez hit a woman several times with a handheld butane bottle and torch at a home in Phoenix on Feb 8.
The victim told police Gutierrez hit her 30 to 40 times and dragged her to the bedroom where he bound her hands and feet with cords, which he tore from lamps and other electrical devices. He then placed a gag in her mouth and a pillowcase over her head.
According to court paperwork, Gutierrez lit several areas of the home on fire with the butane torch and fled the area. The woman was able to free herself enough to get out of the burning house and neighbors were able to help free the bindings placed on her hands and feet.
The victim sustained numerous injuries to her face, head and upper body.
Police believe the whole incident began after the victim saw a news clip about a murder that happened on Feb. 7 in Avondale and recognized the vehicle belonging to Gutierrez. The victim told police Gutierrez was upset about her comment and was paranoid about the incident.
Gutierrez was taken into custody on Tuesday without incident by Phoenix police and questioned by police. The suspect admitted to hitting the victim several times in the face and tying her up with cords.
Gutierrez is facing attempted 2nd degree murder, arson and other charges. He is also the primary suspect in the Sunday homicide and Feb. 4 assault where is facing separate charges.