PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect accused of killing a man after he borrowed his cell phone and took off running last month in Phoenix was arrested in Gilbert Thursday.
Police say 18-year-old Keesean Jones is being charged with the murder of 34-year-old Eric Hernandez.
[ORIGINAL STORY: PD: Man shot to death by suspect who took off with cell phone in south Phoenix]
They say Jones approached Hernandez in a Phoenix McDonald's parking lot on Feb. 13, asking to borrow his cell phone.
After Hernandez handed him the phone, Jones took off running. Police say Hernandez then tried to chase Jones before Jones turned and shot him as Hernandez ran away.
[RELATED: Phoenix-area mother grieves son murdered by man he tried to help]
Hernandez died of his injuries at a hospital and Jones fled the scene.
Jones was identified as the shooter in the case by police last week.
Police say after his arrest, Jones admitted involvement in the shooting.
He was booked into Maricopa County Jail and is being charged with second-degree murder and theft.
[MORE: Phoenix PD searching for suspect accused of killing man after borrowing his cell phone]
It is unclear if Jones has a lawyer at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.