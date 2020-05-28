A man and a woman are dead after a shooting in front of a Scottsdale home on Thursday.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Three people are dead after a family disagreement in Scottsdale on Thursday afternoon. 

Scottsdale police said 50-year-old Roger Paris killed his aunt, 76-year-old Donna Archer by suffocating her in a vehicle parked at a home near Hayden and Osborn roads. 

According to police, Paris then shot his sister, 53-year-old Cheryl McCarthy in the driveway of the home before turning the gun on himself. 

Police said the incident stems from a family disagreement and no other information is known at this time. 

 

