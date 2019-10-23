MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A transient in the Mesa area has been arrested after he allegedly held another man's father hostage in a guest house, then resisted arrest when sheriff's deputies tried to cuff him.
This happened at a home near Broadway and Loop 202 on Oct. 22, when a man called MCSO and said William Trentham was holding his father hostage in the guest house.
The caller also told the dispatcher that he believed Trentham was high on meth and opioids.
The caller said Trentham had taken his father's cell phone and was refusing to open the door.
When deputies arrived and were able to peer into a window, they saw the father "was scared" and sitting on the bed with his head down.
According to court documents, the caller said Trentham kept saying they were not allowed into the guest house, and held them at bay outside for more than an hour, refusing to unlock the door.
The court documents say that Trentham "continued to say incoherent phrases about God and the Holy Spirit being the reasons deputies were not allowed into the residence."
Finally, deputies were able to use a taser on Trentham through a window and enter the house.
According to the police report, Trentham resisted arrest and was "combative," and continued to struggle and was "kicking" as deputies tried to cuff him and lead him away.
Finally Trentham "was placed into the patrol car by force," according to court documents.
Officials later leaned that Trentham had an outstanding warrant for a violation of a court order related to a disorderly conduct charge.
Officials also say a syringe was found in his pocket, and that a witness had seen him use a syringe in his arm twice before on that same day.
Trentham was booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail on charges of kidnapping, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He's being held on a $25,000 bond.
He's due back in court Oct. 30 for his status conference and Nov. 1 for his preliminary hearing.