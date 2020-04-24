PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are looking for the suspect accused of crashing into two police vehicles in Phoenix.
Phoenix police said the incident happened on Friday morning in the area of 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers originally responded to the scene for a report of a suspicious person in a vehicle. When officers arrived on the scene the suspect drove away and hit one occupied and one unoccupied police vehicle.
Officers are still looking for the suspects. There were no serious injuries to any officers. The patrol vehicle sustained minor damage.