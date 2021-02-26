TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is looking for the suspect who assaulted and robbed a USPS letter carrier in Tempe.
The incident happened on Wednesday at about 1:15 p.m. in the area of 13th Street and Hardy Drive. The suspect was believed to be the passenger of a gray, four-door sedan, that is pictured above. The suspect is described as a white man with brown hair and eyes. He was last wearing a black sweater and blue jeans.
The assault of USPS employee and theft of U.S. Mail are federal offenses. Anyone convicted on these charges may face up to 20 years in federal prison.
If you have any information regarding this incident call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455. Reference case number: 3323934.