CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) – A man has been arrested after assaulting an officer in Chandler.
Chandler police said Tyler Davis, 32, entered a QuikTrip on Arizona Avenue and Warner Road around 1:45 am on May 30.
As the ride-share vehicle was waiting outside, he slid a bandana over his face and grabbed a 12-pack of beer.
According to Chandler police, Davis slid a note to the clerk demanding money from the register, the clerk in turn called the authorities.
Davis exited without cash and entered the backseat of the vehicle he arrived in.
Simultaneously, a Chandler police officer arrived at the QuikTrip on his break, unaware of events occurring.
The store clerk alerted Chandler police to Davis’ vehicle and the officer began to approach Davis and initiate contact with him.
A second officer arrived on scene and the two officers detained Davis. In the processing of being detained, Davis allegedly kicked one of the officers twice in the leg.
Davis was taken into custody and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on one count of attempted robbery, one count of aggravated assault on a police officer, and one count of resisting arrest.
