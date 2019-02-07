PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The suspect who is accused of stabbing a pregnant Lyft driver to death is due in court Thursday morning.
Fabian Durazo, 20, is scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m.
[RELATED: Suspect accused in stabbing death of pregnant Lyft driver arrives at MCSO jail]
Durazo is facing two counts of first-degree murder, one for the murder of 39-year-old Kristine Howato and one for her unborn baby.
Police say Durazo called a Lyft to McClintock Road and University Drive on Jan. 27.
Howato was in her third trimester and working as a Lyft driver when she picked him up.
[RELATED: Arrest made after deadly stabbing involving pregnant woman in Tempe]
Police believe Durazo intended to steal her car when he stabbed her multiple times with a kitchen knife. He then took off in her car.
Howato and her baby died at the hospital. She left behind two young children as well.
[READ MORE: PD: Passenger stabs, kills pregnant Lyft driver in Tempe]
Troopers eventually caught up with Durazo right before the California border. He was arrested and transferred to a Maricopa County jail in late January.
[ABOUT THE SUSPECT: Man who confessed to killing pregnant Lyft driver 'wanted to model']
He said he has a lawyer coming from California, where he has family. Durazo was also issued a public defender.
He was indicted by a grand jury and is being held on a $1 million bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.