PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The man accused of stabbing and killing a pregnant Lyft driver arrived at the Maricopa County jail Thursday morning.
Fabian Durazo, 20, was arrested Sunday on westbound Interstate 10 near Quartzsite.
He's accused in the stabbing death of 39-year-old Kristine Howato and her unborn baby at an apartment complex near University Drive and McClintock Road over the weekend.
Lowato, a single mother with two other small children at home, was in her third trimester of pregnancy. She was working as a Lyft driver when police say she picked up Durazo as a passenger.
Police say Durazo admitted stabbing Howato to death and then stealing her SUV. Investigators believe Durazo intended to steal a vehicle when he called Lyft.
"He ended up killing her in the process of stealing the vehicle," Sgt. Ron Elcock of the Tempe Police Department said the day after the murder.
