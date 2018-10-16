A win for parents Tuesday night as the Scottsdale unified school District governing board voted to repair Navajo Elementary school after a devastating fire.
In the 4 to 1 vote the board decided to use insurance money to make needed fixes and possibly add mechanical and school security upgrades later.
In August a fire broke out in a storage room leaving smoke and water damage. The cause of the fire has not been determined but arson is not suspected.
After the fire, the district began discussions of consolidating and closing Navajo elementary. The school serves about 400 students and has had declining enrollment over the years. Some officials have expressed concern over the sustainability of the small campus.
At the end of the night, Parents had made their case against closing the school.
Shanda Carithers is a parent of a student, "It didn't make any sense to us, that's why we've been fighting for two months for them to just repair, restore it the way it was. It was good enough to start the school this year."
Easton Mullen is also a student parent, "With the repair, there's no engineering, there's no architecture, there's no big long permitting process and planning and approvals. It gets us back in our school, gets us promoting Navajo again, get our kids back home."
Navajo students have been continuing class at the Oak learning Academy. It's unclear when Navajo elementary will be completed and students allowed to return.
I wonder which board member's relative will get the construction contract this time.
