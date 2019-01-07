PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona is experiencing a continued teacher shortage for the fourth consecutive year, according to a survey from the Arizona School Personnel Administrators Association.
The results reflect that about 23 percent of teacher vacancies across the state are still unfilled and more than half of the vacancies are filled by teachers who do not meet Arizona standard teacher certification requirements, the group said.
More than 7,400 teacher openings needed to be filled for the 2018-2019 school year, according to the survey.
Despite the recent education budget increase, Arizona teacher pay remains one of the lowest nationwide.
The survey was based on teacher vacancies due to unfilled positions and teachers who stopped working as of Dec. 12, 2018.
Two hundred eleven school districts and charter schools participated.
