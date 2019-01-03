PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Surveillance cameras in Arcadia caught the moment someone lit a car on fire.
That fire destroyed Thomas Dumas' car. Dumas was watching a movie with his girlfriend when he heard a boom. He looked out the window and saw his car in flames.
"I was very scared," said Dumas. "The flames reached pretty high. It was all on the driver's side of the car. It spread pretty far, pretty fast."
Dumas' neighbor caught the arsonist on camera, running from the Arcadia neighborhood.
"It's really devastating," said Dumas. "I loved this car. It was such a great car."
A couple of miles away, another camera caught people lighting a tree on fire just an hour and a half before the car incident.
Dumas' mom thinks the same person lit the car and tree on fire.
"We're pretty overwhelmed, pretty stressed out. We have a burnt car sitting in our driveway," said his mom, Julie Butera.
Butera and Dumas said they hope the police catch the person responsible.
His mom started this GoFundMe page to raise money for a new car since Dumas only had liability.
