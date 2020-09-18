PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The Department of Public Safety released new surveillance video that shows a suspect wanted in the ambush of two DPS troopers in Phoenix on Thursday. The video shows a man getting out of the vehicle and is believed to be involved in the ambush. The car is a four-door, 2013 Infiniti with custom chrome wheels. DPS originally said the car had a temporary paper license plate but on Friday said the car has an unknown permanent license plate.

The troopers were in the area of 37th Avenue and Portland Street to serve a warrant when the silver car pulled up. The driver of the car honked the horn, and one of the troopers then started to get out of his car. DPS says the passenger in the suspect vehicle then raised an AK-47 assault rifle and fired at the troopers. The troopers returned fire. No one was injured in the gunfire.

The passenger, 17-year-old Luis German Espinoza Acuña, was arrested. But the driver of the car got away.

A Blue Alert went out to cell phones shortly after 12:30 p.m., and again just before 8 p.m. A Blue Alert is issued by DPS when a suspect who injured or killed a law enforcement officer or might pose a threat to the community. However, the suspect remains at large. If you recognize this car or the man in the video, individual, please call 911. You may also submit a tip online at www.azactic.gov by clicking on "Submit a Tip".