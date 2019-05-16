PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Silent Witness on Thursday released extremely clear surveillance video of an armed robbery at a Phoenix smoke shop.
It happened in broad daylight -- shortly before 5 p.m. -- on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Trend Smoke & Vape at 16th Street and Bethany Home Road (just west of State Route 51).
The video shows a Hispanic man between 25 and 35 years old pointing a black and silver handgun at the cashier. He had a backpack with him and demanded the employee fill it with cash from the register.
While that was going on, a second suspect, an Asian man also between 25 and 35 years old, appeared to be taking items out of a case near the door.
[WATCH: The surveillance video]
According to the Silent Witness flyer, the armed man is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. His head is shaved. He was wearing a dark long-sleeve shirt, gray sweatpants, and black Converse shoes. He was also wearing a long chain and had glasses perched on his forehead.
The second man is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black shirt, jeans and had on a black mask and sunglasses.
Police say the suspects took cash, cigarettes and e-cigarettes. They also took what appears to be the cashier's cellphone.
The surveillance video shows the armed man putting his gun in a holster on his hip before leaving the store.
The men were last seen “fleeing on foot eastbound.”
No shots were fired and the employee was not hurt.
If you recognize either of these men, please call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
You could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
Here's a lead for the police. First, yes the 2nd man is Asian but more importantly he's Chinese and is probably a recent immigrant/visitor to the USA. How do I know this? His body language and stance (hands behind his back) are typical of Chinese men. I lived in Shanghai for over 10 years and it is quite common for Chinese to do this.
