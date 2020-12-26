PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Investigators are asking for the public's help to find two people who stole cigarettes from a Phoenix convenience store, and there could be a reward in it for you.
It happened a few weeks ago at the Circle K at 32nd and Roosevelt streets. According to police, two Black men, both wearing face coverings, walked into the store shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29. One of the suspects told the store clerk to sit down while showing them a handgun that was tucked into his waistband.
The store's security video shows the two suspects casually walk behind the counter and start grabbing handfuls of cigarette packs. At one point, one of the suspects pulls his bandanna down, giving the surveillance camera a pretty good view of his face. He pulled it up again as he and his accomplice left. The two men were inside for less than a minute. The employee, seen in the video sitting on a step stool while the men loaded up on cigarettes, was not hurt.
One suspect is described as a Black man in his 30s, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and is bald. The other suspect, also a Black man, is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.
If you recognize either of the suspects, please call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477) Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). You could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 id your information leads to an arrest and conviction.