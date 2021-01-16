PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Newly released video shows a man setting a fire in a commercial trash bin outside a tire shop in Phoenix, and Silent Witness is hoping you might recognize him.
It happened the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, near the Discount Tire in the area of 25th Street and Bell Road. The video Silent Witness released Saturday shows the man moving some trash around inside the bin and then lighting it on fire. This might not be the suspect’s first arson.
“This is believed to possibly be connected to other fires in the area since September 2020,” Silent Witness says.
The suspect is a white or Hispanic man with black hair. He was wearing dark pants and a light-color shirt with dark shoes with white bottoms.
Unrelated robberies at Phoenix auto parts stores
In addition to the dumpster fire video, Silent Witness also put out information Saturday about a possible serial robber who investigators believe has hit several Phoenix auto parts stores.
The robberies happened in November and December 2020, and police believe the same man is responsible for all of them. While Silent Witness does not have video, it did release a photo of the suspect. Police say it’s a white or Hispanic man between the ages of 20 and 25. He’s about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 165.
The Silent Witness flyer says he was seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and a dark face mask or bandanna. He was armed with a silver handgun or a long gun with a brown stock. In one case, the suspect was seen leaving the area in a dark SUV, possibly and early 2000s Ford Expedition.
Recognize either suspect?
If you have any information, please call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).