APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An Apache Junction police officer who got shot in the line of duty Tuesday night is awake and alert after emergency surgery. As DPS continues its investigation into the shootout that happened near Main Street and Crismon near Apache Junction, Arizona’s Family got a look at security video of everything that happened.

From about 100 yards across Main Street, just east of 102nd Street, the security camera at Cactus Hill Golf Cars captured the moment a black truck pulled into the parking lot of Up In Smoke Shop at about 3:15 p.m on March 16. Fifteen minutes later, both marked and unmarked police cars started pulling in from all directions, swarming around the truck. Tim Nolan and Jeff Johnson both work at the repair shop.

“All of the sudden, we heard some screaming, and we came out here, and we saw a bunch of gunfire and saw everything go down,” Nolan said.

“[It was] boom, boom, boom, boom, boom!” Johnson said. “It was different sounds, different guns.”

While Apache Junction Police say suspects in the truck were ramming their officers, Nolan and Johnson were ducking behind some equipment as they took distant cell phone video.

“As much as you want to come outside and check things out, you know that you ain’t in Tombstone, and you ain’t watching a show,” Johnson said.

Police say an officer fired at the truck, and someone in the truck shot back at officers, hitting 29-year-old Brian Brugman.

“I’ve got Officer Brugman hit in the neck. I need fire now,” an officer said over his radio. “He’s having difficulty breathing; you need to hurry up.”

Part of Nolan’s video shows officers with their guns drawn. He says he saw police pull someone out of the truck and to the ground.

“A whole bunch of stuff goes through your mind,” he said. “It changes the way you think a little bit. Makes you feel like life’s short.”

Officers arrested one suspect at the scene, and the other one – who also got shot – is in the hospital.

“Man, I’m glad that guy didn’t decide to pull in here. It’s too close to home,” Johnson said.