AHWATUKEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5 ) - An Ahwatukee Irish pub is asking the community for help finding a thief after a burglary left them even more financially strapped. The whole thing was caught on surveillance camera, and with a year full of financial hardship, it left the owner debating if she could even stay open.
This was Heidi Hamor's dream. Two years ago, she made it happen, opening her own pub called The Irish Hare. But now things are different.
"Honestly, it's been, just a devastating year," Hamor said.
She's suffered double-digit losses this year during the pandemic, so that made what happened before Thanksgiving even more hurtful.
The surveillance video is from Nov. 11. In it, you can see a man use a crowbar repeatedly to pry open their back door. He yanks their point of sale machine off the counter, leaving damage and a mess behind, and takes Hamor's petty cash from the office on his way out.
"It's still very frightening to see something, somebody, invade your space in such an aggressive and careless manner," she said.
Hamor has been relying on PPP loans and a grant through the City of Phoenix to even stay afloat. So to her, this was a big loss, especially right before the holidays.
"Right around $2,000," she said. "That is a lot of money and in this business, I don't think anybody before they get into it realizes how slim your margins are, just how much every dollar matters."
The Phoenix Police Department is actively investigating, trying to use the license plate number on the car the suspect was driving to track him down. For Hamor, it's crushed her spirit.
"There's nothing that I wouldn't do for somebody if they came and needed something, and it felt really terrible and really made me think how do I move forward from this," Hamor said.
But she said she'll keep fighting the good fight, determined to keep her doors open to the place she worked so hard to open just two years ago.
If you have any information about this man or what happened that night, please call the Phoenix Police Department.