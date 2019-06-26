PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Months after demanding police video, the father of 19-year-old Jacob Harris got his wish, sort of.
Instead of giving the video to the family, Phoenix police admit they gave the video to 12 News, but tell us it was a mistake.
[WATCH: Video released of night 19-year-old got shot and killed by Phoenix police]
The video shows several suspects climbing into the drive-thru window of a Whataburger near Dysart Road and Van Buren in Avondale just after midnight on Jan. 11. The video also shows a suspect pointing a gun at a clerk.
Police said they stopped the vehicle in the area of 91st Avenue and Camelback Road.
An aerial thermal imaging camera shows a suspect, later identified as Harris, running from a car and some sort of object falling out of the person's hand.
[WATCH: New video shows armed robbery, deadly police shooting in Phoenix]
"The video was released to Channel 12 in error. In addition, we have been advised that the Maricopa County Attorney's Office is seeking an order that would prevent the Phoenix Police Department from releasing the video to anyone other than the prosecution in the criminal case. Channel 12 was notified by the Phoenix Police Department of the intentions of the Maricopa County Attorney's Office this morning," Sgt. Tommy Thompson with the Phoenix Police Department said in an email.
Police audio released Tuesday explained the situation.
"We've got the vehicle stopped. We've got bailout, right rear passenger running. Holding something, probably a gun," the audio said.
"The subject that's down on the south side of the road, there is an object that is about 6 feet away from his right hand. If he crawls a little bit, it's within his reach and I believe it may be a handgun," the audio said. "He's gonna have at least, uh, two gunshot wounds to the, uh, back."
Roland Harris, Jacob's father, questions what really happened that night and doesn't think his son was armed.
"I think that the police officers realized they made a mistake; they didn't make a righteous shoot," said Ronald.
He said his son's autopsy that he ordered through a private company shows his son's injuries don't match up with the police report.
“It's ridiculous I haven't been able to mourn my son. I can't mourn him, because I can't be weak right now, because I gotta fight the City of Phoenix,” said Ronald.
