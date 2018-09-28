SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - For weeks and weeks, Surprise woman Sophia Gradillas kept saying...
“I’m just not myself.”
Low energy turned to daily vomiting, then she was off balance, and as her health declined, her weight quickly plummeted too.
“137,” said Gradillas.
“That’s when you started?” asked reporter Briana Whitney.
“Yes, that’s when I started,” said Gradillas.
“What did you end at?” asked Whitney.
“92,” said Gradillas.
Not only a huge weight loss, but during those months she was in and out of the hospital, unable to keep any food or liquids down. Doctors eventually put her on a feeding tube.
“They assigned me 20 different doctors to try and figure out what was wrong with me,” said Gradillas.
But all of them turned her down, because they told her she didn't have much of a chance to live.
That is until finally, she met Dr. Teodor Pitea at Banner University Medical Center.
“When we saw her she was basically bed-bound,” said Pitea.
“He says, nobody wants to take this case, but he says I will take it,” said Gradillas.
Pitea was able to diagnose her with Achalaisa, a rare disorder where the esophagus closes.
“Achalasia is basically 1 in every 100,000 patients,” said Pitea.
The surgery, called a POEM, is relatively new. Banner University just started doing this procedure last year.
But in November, Gradillas was desperate. And after just three hours on the operating table with surgeons opening up the bottom of her esophagus, doctors were shocked by the difference after.
“They’re like…couldn’t believe it! That I was sitting up and talking,” said Gradillas.
She said she still can’t swallow perfectly, but is able to sit and eat dinner at the table with her family again. And when she thought the end was near...there was always somebody who didn't...who means just as much as family to her now.
“Dr. Pitea was my life saver. Because I was on my death bed,” said Gradillas.
