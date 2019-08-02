Heather Tack

Heather Tack was booked into jail on two counts of child abuse and two counts of endangerment.

 (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman from Surprise is facing several charges after police say she left her two kids in a locked car at a Walmart parking lot and then lied about it.

The incident involving Heather Lyn Tack happened on July 12, but she wasn't arrested until Thursday, Aug. 1.

According to court documents, Tack left her 7-year-old daughter and 1-year-old daughter in the car at the Walmart parking lot near Litchfield and Bell roads just before 10 p.m.

Police said the car was locked and running.

Temperatures were in the mid-90s at the time.

The 28-year-old mother didn't come back until around 11 p.m., court paperwork said.

When she returned, officers were there, and they said she lied about her name, phone number, and where she lived.

Tack also lied about how long she left her kids alone, saying it had only been a few minutes. So, the officers let her go, according to court paperwork.

But then officers said they figured out she left the kids alone for 51 minutes, tracked her down and arrested her.

During the interview, police said Tack told them her oldest daughter convinced her to leave her and her little sister in the running car, and Tack thought she only would be gone shopping for 30 minutes.

Tack also claimed she had asked an officer in the past if it was OK to leave her kids alone in the car while it was running and the officer told her as long as they were old enough.

She was booked into jail on two counts of child abuse and two counts of endangerment.

 

(9) comments

Tacoburger
Tacoburger

OK I can get behind this one. But the other one...he was at an effing drive-in for christ sakes. And at night, obviously.

Report Add Reply
lancelot
lancelot

Nice parenting whitey

Report Add Reply
Paintrep32
Paintrep32

Looks like this nutJob person with the negative comments lives a miserable life....I take it that you don’t like Mexican food either.

As for the woman that left her kids in the car , she received what she deserved!!!! Great job by the police to go back and arrest her!!!!

Report Add Reply
El Golfo
El Golfo

Nice eye lashes and lips,spend more time being a parent.

Report Add Reply
nutsplash
nutsplash

Its a normal south of the border scenario,

Report Add Reply
Djamz
Djamz

Nutfish That’s one of your Dummies. Kids locked in hot cars is a NORTH of the border problem. Sorry nut$ack try again

Report Add Reply
azrider
azrider

She probably learned her lesson and these charges only make what was a bad decision worse for her and her kids. I really think warnings should be sufficient.

Report Add Reply
nutsplash
nutsplash

Lets leave you in a hot car then you idiot.

Report Add Reply
azrider
azrider

Is the AC on?

Report Add Reply

