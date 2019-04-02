SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A woman in Surprise has been arrested after a baby left in her care tested positive for meth.
Rene Galbreath, 39, has been charged with felony child abuse, endangerment, and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Surprise police became aware of the case on March 25, when they received a call from Banner Thunderbird Hospital about a 6-month-old baby who tested positive for meth.
When police called the child's mother, she told them she had left her baby with her stepmother (Galbreath) for the day "so she and her boyfriend could go on a date," according to the police report.
The baby's mother said they had been living with Galbreath for about a week while in the process of getting her own house.
The baby's mom told police she came home to find her baby lying on the bed in Galbreath's room. According to the police report, the baby began "acting very strangely, and began throwing up a black, tar-like substance," according to the police report.
That's when the mother took the baby to the hospital, and was told that the child tested positive for meth.
The mother told police she and her boyfriend do not use meth and never have, and both agreed to a drug test. But she said that "the suspect and numerous other individuals in the residence use meth," according to the police report.
A search of the residence revealed "numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia in the suspect's room" as well as "baggies and vials containing a crystal substance, which later tested positive for methamphetamine." The materials were "easily accessible for a six-month-old to reach," stated the police report.
Galbreath was taken into custody. She later admitted to police that "she is an addict and recently started using again."
According to the police report, Galbreath told police she never saw the baby grab any drugs, but said "she knew it was her fault." She continued on to say "she was holding some of the drugs for her sister, including an uncapped, used syringe that was located next to the meth."
