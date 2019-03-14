WEST VALLEY (3TV/CBS5) -- One west Valley family will soon be three times bigger, but we're not talking triplets. Three sisters are pregnant at the same time!
Crystal Armenta never expected to be pregnant, because she hadn't had a baby in 10 years.
“It was very much a surprise!” she said.
So the first people she had to call with the big news were her two little sisters.
“I was like, 'I have something to tell you guys,' and before I even could, she was like ‘You’re pregnant!' And I was like, 'I am!'” Crystal said.
What she didn't know was that things were about to get really weird, just two weeks after she told them.
“So I take a test....and it’s positive. And I’m like no way!” laughed her little sister, Alma Armenta.
Yep… surprise! Alma found out she was pregnant too, due just a couple weeks after Crystal.
“So you weren’t expecting to be pregnant, and you weren’t expecting to be pregnant?” reporter Briana Whitney asked the two sisters.
“Nope! No. Not at all. No,” they both echoed.
By now, you probably get where this is going next.
“And then there were 3! Yep!” laughed the three sisters on the couch.
Maritza Lopez, their other sister, found out she was pregnant about eight weeks later.
“Were you trying to have a baby?” Whitney asked Maritza.
“I was not, no. This is our first surprise baby,” she said.
Three babies for three expecting sisters who never expected this to happen. And they're quite the trio out on the town.
“The lady’s like, 'oh, are you best friends?' And Crystal’s like 'no, we’re sisters.' And she goes, 'oh all sisters with babies!!' And we’re like, 'Yeah! How many babies? A lot of babies!'” laughed Alma, as she recalled the encounter when the three went shopping at Dillard’s recently.
And while they're ready to get these babies out, they’re soaking it all in.
“Now for us three to be pregnant together, it’s really special,” Alma said, all three in agreement.
But they are laughing about one thing: the true “labor of love” that’s about to happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.