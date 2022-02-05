SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Students at a Surprise high school are sharing the voices of others through a new project as Black History Month begins. Alyson Titkey-Meyer's class at Willow Canyon High School is starting a new project titled 'A Moment in History.' The project started after a student asked, 'what does it mean to cover Black History Month?'

"Right now, for the month of February, we are starting doing stories on black excellence," said Titkey-Meyer. The students in the television-production class are interviewing peers and teachers while also doing their own research for stories that air during their morning news program.

"We're covering stories that aren’t just about civil rights or the terrible atrocities that happened to African-Americans in the 50’s, but people are doing stories about Beyonce and their heroes," said Titkey-Meyer.

Students are diving all in for the project, and are bringing their ideas to life. "There’s just a lot more positive things about the black culture that people don’t realize, and I think bringing that to life just takes time and effort," said Chloe Lobmeyer, a student at Willow Canyon.

After February ends, the project will continue for the students. Titkey-Meyer says the students will incorporate women's history and autism awareness into new stories. "I think that it shows that our young people are looking at the bigger picture, and I’m really hopeful for the future, honestly."