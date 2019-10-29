SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Surprise police are searching for vandals who used BB guns to damage cars and businesses.
The criminal damage incidents occurred Monday night through early Tuesday morning.
Surveillance videos from some of the incidents show a silver-colored passenger car in the area with at least three people inside.
One of those individuals was caught on camera as he entered a local business.
Police say suspects shot BB guns at several parked vehicles and businesses in the area of the West Point community, located just southeast of Bell and Litchfield roads.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Surprise Police Department at CrimeTips@Surpriseaz.gov or call 623-222-TIPS (8477). (Tap number to dial from this story on your mobile device.)
When emailing or calling, please mention that it is in reference to incident #191007056.