SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Surprise police have arrested two suspects in connection to a spree of vandalism where cars and businesses were damaged with BB guns.
Sgt. Tim Klarkowski said 18-year-old Jeremy Watson and 19-year-old Justin Krause were arrested.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Surprise police search for suspects in BB-gun vandalism spree]
The vandalism took place in October and resulted in 14 criminal damage incidents over the course of two days. Police say the suspects shot BB guns at several parked vehicles and businesses near Bell and Litchfield roads.
Two juveniles will also face charges in the vandalism. Their names will not be released.