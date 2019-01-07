SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Surprise Police Department is considering buying and using unmanned aerial systems (UAS), commonly known as drones, and they are hoping to receive the public’s input.
The drones would be used to assist in traffic collisions, crime scene reconstruction, critical incidents, search and rescue missions and special event security, say officials with the Surprise Police Department.
The UAS equipment would have photo and video capabilities, live feed and night vision. Technology would also be able to track all of the details of the unmanned aerial vehicle deployments.
The approximate cost for the equipment, training and other costs will be about $65,000. According to the public comment web page, the UAS’ will be funded by the police department's asset forfeiture account.
The department said it is important to receive feedback from the community during a 30-day comment period. To submit a comment, visit the Surprise Police Department’s informational web page.
