SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police in Surprise are asking the public's help in locating suspect from a triple shooting that left a man dead last Sunday.
Early Sunday morning officers were called to a home near 164th Avenue and Jomax Road after a reported shooting. Once on scene officers found three people who had been shot, police say.
One of them was pronounced dead on scene, the two others were taken to a local valley hospital for medical attention.
Investigators have identified 44-year-old Felix Omar Zapata as the suspect in this homicide, say police. Police describe Zapata as a Hispanic male approximately 5’ 8” tall and 220 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding the location of Zapata is asked to contact the Surprise Police at (623) 222.4000, or 623.222.TIPS (8477); reference incident number #200800244.