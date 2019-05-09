PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The wife of the Surprise man who police said shot his teenage stepdaughter with a pellet gun is now facing charges because investigators said she abused and tried to hide a 1-year-old child.
Ayzia Cierra Jones was arrested on Thursday, May 2.
The April 30 shooting sparked allegations of child abuse from Jones and her husband Isiah Jackson. Police said the 13-year-old girl who was shot was not being fed and had to steal food to eat, which she got in trouble for. She was found with a corn dog in her pants when she was being treated after being shot, police said.
[READ MORE: PD: Surprise man arrested after shooting his stepdaughter with pellet gun]
Police said Jones and Jackson forced the girl to live in deplorable conditions in her bedroom. Jones denied she knew how bad the conditions but refused to go into the bedroom because of the smell of urine, court documents said.
According to court records, seven kids lived with the couple but when police interviewed the kids, there were only six of them and they said Jones didn't want them to mention the youngest child. After the shooting on April 30, the family denied the existence of the 1-year-old, police said. Jones also refused to talk to police and took three kids with her.
On May 2, investigators found the baby at a friend's place. Jones was taken into custody, and Surprise police interviewed her. She told them she had six children and not seven and didn't mention the youngest, police said. When police told her they found the child that night, she admitted to having seven children.
Jones faces two counts of child abuse, one count of kidnapping, one count of unlawful imprisonment and one count of custodial interference.
As for Jackson, he faces one count of child abuse and one count of aggravated assault on a minor.
The seven children are now in custody of the Department of Child Safety. The agency said it couldn't comment on the case due to confidentiality laws.
[RAW VIDEO: Surprise woman makes first court appearance on child abuse, kidnapping charges]
Jones faced a judge and tried to get a lower bond, saying that she wanted to go to a DCS hearing for her kids.
However, a judge set a $150,000 secured bond and said the court date was at the same time as the DCS hearing.
(1) comment
Can only pray the system does right by the children and finds them a safe place to live. This woman does not deserve them.
