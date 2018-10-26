SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A manhunt is over for a man who was found sleeping on a floor in a Surprise home.
The incident happened Wednesday at a home near Bullard Avenue and Cactus Road.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Surprise woman confronts burglar sleeping in her home]
Surprise police say the homeowner confronted the man after finding him inside the house.
The man then began pacing around the house, which the victim recorded on her cell phone.
The suspect then grabbed her keys off the table and stole her vehicle.
The homeowner was not injured.
The stolen vehicle was found several hours later in Phoenix.
Thanks in part to the victim's video, police were able to identify the suspect as Brandon Monaghan.
Monaghan has a criminal record and previously spent six years in prison.
The Surprise Police Department said they arrested the suspect on Friday.
The department says this is a good example why people should always keep their homes and cars locked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.