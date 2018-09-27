SURPRISE (3TV/CBS 5) − The Surprise Police Department is actively investigating a man's death as a homicide early Thursday morning.
According to Sgt. Tim Klarkowski, an officer was at the intersection of Greenway Road and Parkview Place when he witnessed a vehicle heading toward him and swerving.
The officer tried to get the vehicle to stop. When the vehicle stopped, the officer realized that the driver, a man described as a 19-year-old Pacific Islander from Surprise, had suffered "some form of trauma."
The officer rendered aid to the man until he was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
Klarkowski said Surprise PD is investigating the man's death as a homicide but there are no leads on a suspect.
