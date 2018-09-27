SURPRISE (3TV/CBS 5) − The Surprise Police Department is actively investigating a man's death early Thursday morning.
Police say that a man was found near the intersection of Greenway Road and Parkview Place.
They say the man had "some form of trauma." He was transported to a local hospital where he died.
Investigators are out at the scene but no other information was made available.
Police said a briefing will be held at 7 a.m. at the Surprise Police Department main station.
Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for the latest developments on this story.
