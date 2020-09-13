PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Jen McColley, a 36-year-old nurse from Surprise, is recovering in a Denver hospital after a terrible car crash in Colorado.
Among a long list of health problems due to the crash, McColley is now blind and needs spinal surgery, her family says.
As the mother of six is still getting treated at a Denver hospital, Arizona's Family talked to her friends and children. They say all they want to do is see their mom again and hug her after she went through such a horrific accident.
"I really miss her. It is really hard and different without her being here. I really want her to come home so I can give her a hug," said Abrianna, McColley's daughter.
The crash happened on July 25, when McColley was on a camping trip with her kids and friends. While she was driving with a friend back to the campsite, she lost control of her GMC Denali. The SUV flipped off a 150-foot cliff and landed upside down into a creek.
The friend who was riding with McColley was able to pull her out of the SUV. The friend also went to get help by climbing up the side of the cliff after surviving the wreck.
McColley was airlifted to a Denver hospital, where she remains in recovery. Her family says she broke her back, ribs, and suffers from head trauma that caused her to go blind.
Her kids haven't seen her in almost two months and are ready for her to come back home. Unfortunately, getting her back to Phoenix will be a major expense.
"She just wants to go home so bad. She wants to be with her children. This has been the longest my daughter has been away from her children," said Marie Latlip, McColley's mother.
The family launched a GoFundMe page to help raise money. If you would like to assist, go here.