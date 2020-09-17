SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A nurse from Surprise is finally back in Arizona following a horrific car accident in Colorado. The company AirEvac International flew Jennifer McColley home Thursday. Arizona's Family was there when she was reunited with family after nearly two months.

"My whole body is shaking. I am just overwhelmed with the gratitude for everybody," said Marie Latlip, McColley's mother.

On July 23, while on a camping trip in Colorado, family said McColley lost control of her SUV and it tumbled down a 150-foot cliff. She has been stuck in a Colorado hospital, until now.

+2 Surprise nurse needs help returning home after horrific crash in Colorado As the mother of six is still getting treated at a Denver hospital, Arizona's Family talked to her children.

"It was so amazing to see my daughter and grand kids together. I will never forget that moment. It was the best moment in my life," said Latlip.

Family said McColley is now partially blind from the accident and recovering from a broken back and ribs. They have been trying to get her back home but couldn't afford it. After an outpouring of support from the community and AirEvac International stepping in, they were able to bring her home.

"I have so much gratitude for everyone, for the news, for all the people that made this possible," said Latlip.

McColley is now at Banner University Medical Center. She still needs spinal surgery and physical therapy.

"I want to give her one of the necklaces that says strength on it, so she can have strength, so she can get better. So we can spend time together once again," said Abrianna, McColley's daughter.