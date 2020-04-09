SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- WHAM Art Association (WHAM) is a nonprofit organization that brings art to people of all ages, races, abilities, and economic status in many West Valley cities. One way it can do that, according to WHAM (What's Happening Art Movement) Executive Director, Connie Whitlock, is with its mobile art studio, WHAM on Wheels.
"It's a way for us not only to teach art and give people an opportunity, but it's also a moneymaker for us and income maker," Whitlock explained.
For five years, the trailer has hit the road to bring art to the people at city events, hospitals, and veterans' organizations. The trailer has not been able to host events since the coronavirus pandemic hit. Then last Sunday, it was stolen.
"We always have our trailer WHAM on Wheels chained to a tree, and it was gone, including the stoppers that go under the wheels," Whitlock said. "They had cut the chain, and the whole thing was just gone. It was devastating."
Whitlock said the trailer was full of art supplies and tables. It will cost about $6,000 to replace the trailer alone. What's irreplaceable, however, is the sentimental value it holds. Whitlock says WHAM on Wheels was made by a veteran who participates in the organization's veterans healing program for people who have PTSD.
"Art is a healer; art is for everyone," Whitlock said. "So, it will hurt not just us, but hurt the community, so we really hope to replace it soon."
Whitlock hopes someone will spot the trailer and return it before the coronavirus pandemic ends.
"Once the coronavirus pandemic is over, people will start getting back together," she said. "To what degree, I don't know, but this great for people to feel good about themselves, learn about the arts, and we want to take it back out into the public, even if we only have 10 people at a time."
If you have seen the WHAM on Wheels trailer, please contact Whitlock at connie.whitlock@wham-art.org. Click here to learn more about WHAM Art Association.