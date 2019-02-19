SURPRISE (3TV/CBS5) -- A Surprise mother has been arrested for allegedly driving drunk with her two young children in the car.
Police say Ashley Campbell, 24, faces multiple charges including child abuse, aggravated DUI and extreme DUI.
Campbell was driving near 127th Avenue and Greenway on Sunday night when a patrol officer noticed two of her tires were almost completely deflated and "she was driving on the rims."
[READ: Campbell's court documents]
When Campbell was pulled over, officers say they noticed an "odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage on her breath, could see her eyes were bloodshot and watery and she was slurring her speech."
Police say Cambell's two children were in the car with her.
One child, a 2-year-old, was properly restrained.
But the other child, a 3-month-old, "was not properly restrained and didn't have the safety straps secured around her," according to the police report.
Field sobriety tests indicated Campbell was not "sober," according to the police report.
Once Campbell was taken into custody, further DUI testing showed her alcohol levels were above the legal limit.
Campbell was booked into the Maricopa County Fourth Avenue Jail. Her next court appearance is set for March 4.
poor kids
