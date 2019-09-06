SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A Surprise man is facing felony charges after police say he told them he was an undercover officer when they contacted him after witnessing what they believed to be a drug deal.
Officers arrested Gabriel Delgado, 43, on Sunday, Sept. 1.
According to public court documents, the officers saw him and another man “conduct a hand to hand exchange.” Both men ran from the officers, the probable cause for arrest statement says.
When the officers caught up with Delgado, he told them he “was Sergeant Gabriel Delgado from the El Mirage Police Department.” He told them his badge was in his pocket and that the drug buy was part of an undercover operation, police said.
After running a records check, police said they learned Delgado was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant and that he had “multiple” arrests on his record, as well as at least one assault conviction. Court documents also show that he failed to appear in court on a burglary charge/
Officers said they found a “usable amount” of marijuana on Delgado when they arrested him.
The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office filed charges of marijuana possession and impersonating a peace officer, both class 6 felonies, against Delgado in Superior Court earlier this week.