LAKE PLEASANT, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Surprise man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two women and exposing himself while they were on his watercraft in Lake Pleasant.
Christian Joseph Crivello, 35, is charged with one felony count of sexual abuse.
On August 31, two women were kayaking on Lake Pleasant when they told police a man, later identified as Crivello, asked if they wanted a ride on his personal watercraft.
Once on board, Crivello touched the women inappropriately multiple times, and then exposed himself to them, according to the police report.
The report goes on to say that one of the women told Crivello "he was a disgusting person" and asked him to take her and her friend back to the dock.
Police say after Crivello made another attempt to touch one of the women, he ran his watercraft onto the beach, and the woman were able to get onto shore.
Deputies later located Crivello, and after a preliminary breath sample indicated that Crivello had consumed alcohol, he was arrested for operating under the influence.